Best of BS Opinion: A trial for free speech, India's Olympic-sized ambition

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Heading into the fall of 2024, it is impossible to know what shocks the economy will face in the next four years. But this much is clear: The economy of 2028 will be much stronger, more equal, and more resilient if Kamala Harris gets elected, writes Joseph E Stiglitz in the context of US elections.

The income-expenditure mismatch notwithstanding, India should go all out to make a concerted bid for the Games. If anything, it could potentially boost the country’s profile. New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad will cease to be mere specks on the Olympics map, writes Vishal Menon

The ignominious end to Sheikh Hasina’s long tenure as Bangladesh’s prime minister has left Bangladesh’s future uncertain. And it has left India isolated in South Asia, writes Mihir S Sharma

The controversies around Wikipedia, Telegram, and X over content challenge free speech, but also offer a chance to redefine its boundaries in the digital age, writes Devangshu Datta

“I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

