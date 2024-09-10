Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: China's demographic liability, rural banking and more

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Rooted in the one-child policy and changing social and cultural norms, China has huge demographic challenges ahead. What are the long term implications for markets, the global economy and India? Its worsening population data presents an opportunity for India, but a strategy is needed because India’s own demographic dividend will not last forever, writes Akash Prakash. Read it here

In other views:  

The top edit assesses the government’s plans to consolidate regional rural banks. Read it here

The second edit discusses the gains from focusing on skilling in the tourism industry. Read it here

Shishir Gupta and Rishita Sachdeva describe how the government’s policy on industrial hubs can work. Read it here

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Within minutes of the [election] results, nobody in India was afraid of the BJP or the prime minister anymore’
 
Rahul Gandhi address to the Indian diaspora in Dallas, US

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

