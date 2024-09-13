Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: A new drive, tyranny of the status quo in GST reform

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
Sep 13 2024
The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme will replace the earlier Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. The new scheme is expected to improve the adoption of EVs in the country and build on the success of the previous initiatives and has been extended to commercial vehicles. If the implementation of this scheme is smooth, it should go a long way towards improving EV adoption, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

M Govinda Rao explains why the GST Council’s reluctance to undertake comprehensive rate rationalisation is short-sighted. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee outlines the steps the government needs to take to make new industrial cities viable investment ecosystems. Read it here

The second edit makes the point for greater gender sensitisation in the security and armed forces. Read it here
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

