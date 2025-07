Best of BS Opinion: Crashes, voter rolls, and fear of digital control

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is considering taking its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently under way in Bihar, to other states. This follows the Supreme Court’s initial approval of the SIR as constitutionally valid. But civil society groups have warned that its execution may exclude marginalised voters. The ECI claims to have identified many individuals of foreign origin, but critics question how booth-level officers are making such determinations. The requirement of up to 11 documents for verification is a challenge in a state with high migration and low literacy, highlights our second editorial. The ECI says it has already covered 80 per cent of voters, but doubts persist over inclusivity. The top court will hear further petitions on July 28.