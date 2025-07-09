Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: When the world cartwheels, who lands on their feet?

Best of BS Opinion: When the world cartwheels, who lands on their feet?

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

PUBLIC SECTOR
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cartwheeling. There’s something beautifully chaotic about it. One moment, you’re upright and confident, the next, your limbs are in the air, the ground vanishes from under you, and you’re spinning in a blur: half out of control, half in flow. For kids, it's play. For adults, it becomes a metaphor. Of pivoting too fast, adjusting mid-air, hoping the landing sticks. And lately, India seems to be in a season of cartwheels, not just in trade or nutrition or diplomacy, but in the stories of those who’ve lived through many flips and still found their footing. Let’s dive in. 
Take Donald Trump’s latest tariff twist with duties flying from 25 per cent to 40 per cent for 57 countries. Yet somehow, India is off the hit list. Our first editorial reckons that a US-India deal might be near. But this isn’t the gentle art of negotiation, it’s more like a cartwheel through a trade war, where balance is elusive and timing is everything. 
Meanwhile, the National Statistics Office’s new data reveals a different kind of shift: how India eats. With caloric intake among the poor rising and cereal dependency dipping in parts, we’re seeing a cautious pivot toward protein diversity. But the movement’s uneven, argues our second editorial. Some states remain grounded in tradition, while others are mid-flip, experimenting with diets that could either nourish or tip us into obesity. 
A K Bhattacharya reminds us that institutions, too, cartwheel with time. SBI, LIC, and Air India, each spun by policy winds over 70 years and landed differently. LIC clings to strategic value. Air India, flung back to the Tatas. SBI still stands tall, but slightly dizzy from its tightrope walk between government control and autonomy. 
And Ajay Srivastava explores the US’ tariff tantrums as those MASALA deals are less about fair trade, more about flexing muscle. India, unlike Vietnam or the UK, hasn’t jumped yet. It’s watching the floor spin beneath others, deciding if it wants to leap or stay grounded a little longer. 
Finally, in The Woman Who Ran AIIMS: The Memoirs of a Medical Pioneer reviewed by Neha Bhatt, Sneh Bhargava’s story emerges as a masterclass in composure mid-cartwheel: handling trauma, leadership, and change with grace that only decades of revolutions, personal and national, can teach. 
Stay tuned and remember, the trick isn’t just in spinning. It’s in knowing when to stop and how to land!

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Correct timing, power, and the politics of precision

Best of BS Opinion: US trade deal or not, India must cast its net wider

Best of BS Opinion: Post-Op Sindoor, India must plan five years ahead

Best of BS Opinion: University-level funding key to India's R&D targets

Best of BS Opinion: India must go from pro-business to pro-market

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story