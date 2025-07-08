Best of BS Opinion: Correct timing, power, and the politics of precision

Imagine, you’re playing badminton at dusk, the last game of the day. The air is thick with sweat and concentration. The rally has gone long, your legs ache, but your grip is tight on the racquet. And just then, the shuttle floats up just right. It’s the moment. The crowd (or your cousin on the sidelines) holds its breath. You leap. All your power rushes to the wrist. But misjudge the timing by a split second, and it’s not the shuttle you strike, it’s your own shin. The point’s gone, and so is your pride. That’s the thing about power. It dazzles. But precision makes it count. Let’s dive in.

At the BRICS summit in Brazil, the bloc served up a lofty vision of multipolar global governance. But the timing was off. Xi Jinping didn’t show up. Putin beamed in from behind a legal firewall. Their declaration, which was long, loud, and layered with good intentions, ended up masking deep divisions. As our first editorial notes , India now has to prepare for its turn as host in 2026, facing the tricky task of keeping this scattered smash from hitting the floor. Donald Trump, meanwhile, nailed his legislative smash, or so it seems. His $4.5 trillion “Big Beautiful Bill” rewrites tax policy, but slashes healthcare and green subsidies. Markets flinch. The deficit balloons. Even Elon Musk protests. The power was there, and the Republicans lined up for the perfect assist. But, as our second editorial outlines , the follow-through may haunt not just America, but emerging markets bracing for aftershocks.

R Jagannathan reflects on a different kind of swing: one between ideology and realism. Should Vodafone Idea be nationalised to avoid a telecom duopoly? Should the government stay the course on disinvestment? The problem isn't strength. It’s a fuzzy vision and half-hearted execution. Like mid-air hesitation before a decisive smash, it only leads to stumbles. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar writes about India’s film industry, where studios obsess over star power but overlook screen infrastructure. SVF’s investment in West Bengal’s single-screen revival shows that placing the shuttle right, again and again, can reignite the game. But if the industry keeps missing that window, it’ll only keep bruising itself with underwhelming turnouts.