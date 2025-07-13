Explicit consent: Online's new era may shift power from apps to users

I feel energised when, during my daily evening exercise walk in Colaba, I see fisherfolk from the nearby Sassoon docks whip out their mobile phones, point at the QR code at a pavement fruit shop, and pay for their mangoes. I feel immensely proud of our Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar card systems, which are helpful for all levels of Indian society.

However, my nationalist pride in India’s digitisation was shaken last week, when I began reading Rahul Bhatia’s well-written book The Identity Project: The Unmaking of a Democracy. It argues that Aadhaar, which I (like most Indians) love