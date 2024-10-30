Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Digital epidemic, India's missed trade opportunities

The US presidential elections, now a week away, could trigger a reordering in global trade, especially if Donald Trump is re-elected and ratchets up tariffs on China. This is raising expectations in India that it could benefit from an increase in US
Oct 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Inflation dynamics and India’s trade position vis-à-vis China
 
Ashok Lahiri: Some researchers have found that more democratic political systems tend to have lower inflation, and political stability reduces the government’s inflationary bias. While these “deep” reasons should help in maintaining average inflation around the targeted 4 per cent, the RBI should also act as the government’s conscience keeper.
 
Alexandra Hermann: For India’s manufacturing to capitalise more on current geopolitical winds, domestic supply chains need to be stronger than they are now.
 
The first edit looks at the benefits of the Tata-Airbus deal. The second edit says the state cannot give up its role in controlling cybercrime.
 
This Diwali is historic as thousands of lamps will be lit in the temple built at the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after 500 years.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 
Best of BS Opinion: Different experiences, can China navigate the storm?

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

