Best of BS Opinion: India's options amid shifting global trade rules, more

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
In about 18 years since the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was implemented, various studies have shown its net positive impact on rural livelihood. The scheme proved particularly useful during the pandemic and provided critical support to the most vulnerable sections of society. However, as our lead editorial notes, the real debate should be why so many households are falling back on it and what needs to be done to permanently reduce dependence on such schemes. Read here
 
With the changing dynamics of global trade institutions, India needs to infuse flexibility into its trade policy, writes economist Amita Batra. Read here
 
Economist Madhavi Arora talks about the state of state government finances. Multiple fiscal risks remain, particularly due to falling grants, emerging stress on own tax revenue, and ongoing non-merit subsidies.  Read here
 
“The doors are open for innovation, the policies are supportive, and the opportunity is unprecedented. Together, we will make India not just Aatmanirbhar in defence but a global leader in defence manufacturing.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

