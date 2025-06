Best of BS Opinion: Economic shifts, environmental hopes, policy crossroads

In a significant move to stimulate economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee reduced the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points in phased stages, injecting ₹2.5 trillion into the banking system. While inflation eased to 3.2 per cent in April, the MPC shifted its stance from “accommodative” to “neutral,” indicating limited room for future rate cuts. The GDP forecast remains at 6.5 per cent, but the RBI stressed that achieving higher long-term growth would require structural reforms beyond monetary tools. Read our first editorial for more.