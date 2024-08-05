Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Electricity: A strategic view, Caste calculus & more

Best of BS Opinion: Electricity: A strategic view, Caste calculus & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

solar, renewable energy
Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Expectations from monetary policy, how to phase out fossil fuel, and why air pollution is a leveller

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Assuming a 4.5 per cent one-year forward inflation rate, at a 1.4-1.9 per cent neutral rate, the policy rate should be 5.9-6.4 per cent. This is not far off the current rate of 6.5 per cent. So, rate cuts can be ruled out at this point, but many are expecting a change in stance, from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajay Shah, Akshay Jaitly & K P Krishnan detail reforms required in the electricity sector and also in the financial sector to make the transition to renewable energy feasible.

Sunita Narain talks of the weaknesses of our clean air mission.

QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Weapons and technology, War on peace and more

Best of BS Opinion: Excessive speculation, evolving digital revolution

Best of BS Opinion: Global trade trends and Budget initiatives and more

Best of BS Opinion: Throwing the baby out with the bathwater and more

Best of BS Opinion: Will Trump get his wish for weaker dollar, unsung hero

I am saddened to hear the news of 9 innocent children dying after the collapse of the wall of a dilapidated house due to heavy rain in Shahpur of Sagar district … The families of the deceased children will be given financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each by the government.
 
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, after the deaths during a programme of “Parthiv Shivling Nirman” at a temple
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Govt must take note of CEA's warning on China

Premium

Police department held liable for lapsed policies

Premium

Microbes are helping businesses become green

Premium

No rate cut, but dovish undertone likely

Best of BS Opinion: Delhi's new political economy, Back and forth in time

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Contentelectricity sector

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story