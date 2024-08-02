Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Weapons and technology, War on peace and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Weaponising a military force has never been easy. In the early 1960s, the Indian Air Force (IAF) grappled with the difficult question of which fighter aircraft should equip its military. Having equipped practically the entire Indian Navy with British
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
Aug 02 2024
If all impending issues are not addressed quickly, India will lose the opportunity to attract firms that are moving out or diversifying away from China. Many are opting for Vietnam due to its favourable policies and fewer regulatory and political issues. A new NITI Aayog report has highlighted what needs to be done. It’s now up to the government to make the most of the emerging opportunity. Read here

The missile that killed Hamas’ Qatar- and Turkiye-based political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Teheran has likely substantially weakened the chances of peace in the Israel-Hamas war and escalated the conflict in West Asia in unpredictable ways, notes our second editorial. Read here

In its defence procurement decisions, India faces a balance-of-power choice as it weighs its options between Western democracies and Russia, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here

VS Krishnan talks about bringing real estate under GST. Read here

“Government policies have potential to boost rupee”
 
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

