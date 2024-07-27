Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Will Trump get his wish for weaker dollar, unsung hero

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

election
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The weekend pieces tell you why they are so


Ken Rogoff: Donald Trump is right about the costs of a high dollar but the remedies being proposed are worse than the disease.

Devangshu Datta looks at the political picture in America … what will be the outcome of the election, which has two contrasting candidates?

Chintan Girish Modi looks at inspirational books and films that tell us what people and governments should do.

R Gopalakrishnan describes the limitations of leaders. And the responsibilities of their successors.



QUOTES

The images of dead children and desperate hungry people (in Gaza) fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies ... I will not be silent.
 
 
US Vice-President Kamala Harris
 
 
He (Benyamin Netanyahu) calls it “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. He is absolutely correct … it is he and his government that are barbaric and their barbarism is being given the unstinted support of most of the Western world.
 
Congress functionary Priyanka Gandhi
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

