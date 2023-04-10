Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

The growth puzzle, the technology invasion of the job market, and the new phase of banking -- these are what we have today

Ajit Balakrishnan decodes the post-ChatGPT angst and looks at the fears concerning job losses.

Debashis Basu is not clear about the government's growth model. The heavy hand of the state has rolled the dice of growth, he says.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The RBI's pause does not signify the end of the rate-hike cycle, but for the banking system a new cycle starts in FY24.

The first edit says the market regulator's guidelines on investment advisers should be clearer and many items should be defined.



The second edit is of the view that India should gain from the use of artificial intelligence while safeguarding jobs.