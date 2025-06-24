Best of BS Opinion: Fragile power and rising risk in geopolitics and policy

A loaded gun in a trembling hand, that’s what anxiety looks like, sometimes. Like a loud bang waiting to go off in a quiet room. The instability and ready to harm triggers capture the volatility of our current moment. Power, when unanchored by accountability or foresight, ceases to be a stabilising force and becomes a threat in itself. Across geopolitics, technology, tax reform, and economic theory, decisions are increasingly driven by impulse rather than strategy, amplifying the risks of miscalculation and unintended consequences. Let’s dive in.