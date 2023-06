Best of BS Opinion: Paying for a safety net, preserving SHE values, & more

This week, T N Ninan says it might be argued that India is moving in an unplanned and haphazard way towards setting up a social safety net … The constraint, as always, is money … There is an urgent need for public debate on this central political-economy question

India’s social safety in the absence of well-grounded development, Europe’s vehicle future, developing an alternative capitalism, and Indians’ base attitude towards nature. This is what we have for the weekend