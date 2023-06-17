Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Paying for a safety net, preserving SHE values, & more

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023
India’s social safety in the absence of well-grounded development, Europe’s vehicle future, developing an alternative capitalism, and Indians’ base attitude towards nature. This is what we have for the weekend
This week, T N Ninan says it might be argued that India is moving in an unplanned and haphazard way towards setting up a social safety net … The constraint, as always, is money … There is an urgent need for public debate on this central political-economy question

R Gopalakrishnan says developing and perpetuating SHE (sustainable, humane and enlightened) values (in a company) is like a long river, from its origin till it rushes to meet the sea.
Instead of retiring every internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle in the EU, Germany has proposed a switch to a carbon-neutral synthetic fuel for them. Devangshu Datta explores the issue.

Kanika Datta looks at the feral instincts of Indians when they are exposed to nature and wildlife.
QUOTE

Some undesirable incidents (concerning panchayat elections) have happened in some parts of Bengal. I have made my inferences about them. No violence will be tolerated and we will have to end it.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

There is no other state other than Bengal where the panchayat poll nomination process is so peaceful.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 1:00 AM IST

