Best of BS Opinion: Paying for a safety net, preserving SHE values, & more



This week, T N Ninan says it might be argued that India is moving in an unplanned and haphazard way towards setting up a social safety net … The constraint, as always, is money … There is an urgent need for public debate on this central political-economy question India’s social safety in the absence of well-grounded development, Europe’s vehicle future, developing an alternative capitalism, and Indians’ base attitude towards nature. This is what we have for the weekend



Instead of retiring every internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle in the EU, Germany has proposed a switch to a carbon-neutral synthetic fuel for them. Devangshu Datta explores the issue. R Gopalakrishnan says developing and perpetuating SHE (sustainable, humane and enlightened) values (in a company) is like a long river, from its origin till it rushes to meet the sea.

QUOTE Kanika Datta looks at the feral instincts of Indians when they are exposed to nature and wildlife.



West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Some undesirable incidents (concerning panchayat elections) have happened in some parts of Bengal. I have made my inferences about them. No violence will be tolerated and we will have to end it.