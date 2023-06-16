Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Pathways to a Viksit Bharat, rules of recovery, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Pathways to a Viksit Bharat, rules of recovery, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Pathways to a Viksit Bharat, rules of recovery, & more

Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
The paths to ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the importance of bonds --- this is the fare for today.
It’s hard to predict what the attributes of an advanced economy will be in 2047, says Ajay Chhibber. With stronger human capital and institutions, India can plan the final assault to a “Viksit Bharat” @ 100.

M S Sahoo & Sumit Agrawal: Bonds are a win-win for issuers and subscribers. AT1 bond has a cushion on both sides, it can be hit only after either the equity or debt is fully hit.
The first edit says bank unions’ fears on the “Framework for Compromise Settlements and Write-offs” are misplaced. The most critical aspect is lending standards. The second edit looks at slavery-like conditions prevailing in various countries, including India.
First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

