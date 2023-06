Best of BS Opinion: Pathways to a Viksit Bharat, rules of recovery, & more

The paths to ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the importance of bonds --- this is the fare for today.

It’s hard to predict what the attributes of an advanced economy will be in 2047, says Ajay Chhibber . With stronger human capital and institutions, India can plan the final assault to a “Viksit Bharat” @ 100.

The first edit says bank unions’ fears on the “Framework for Compromise Settlements and Write-offs” are misplaced. The most critical aspect is lending standards. The second edit looks at slavery-like conditions prevailing in various countries, including India.

Right now, this is a city in mourning … the whole city is shocked and devastated by this attack, which has killed three people and injured three – one of whom is in critical condition.