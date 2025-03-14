Best of BS Opinion: Seeing the world in more than just black and white

Holi isn’t just a festival of colours; it’s a reminder that the world is never simply black and white. Between these stark contrasts lie infinite shades — of diplomacy, of economic shifts, of history retold. Like vibrant powders swirling in the air, each story today reveals a unique hue, blending into a broader picture of complexity and change. Let’s dive in.
Take India’s food inflation. As our first editorial explores, what was once a deep red — food prices soaring at 10.87 per cent in October — has now softened into a cooling green. February’s inflation dipped to 3.75 per cent, thanks to strong agricultural output. Yet, colours fade. Climate change, storage gaps, and supply inefficiencies loom, threatening to turn this momentary relief into another spike. Stability, like a well-mixed colour, requires careful layering of policy and planning.
On the diplomatic canvas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mauritius adds strokes of saffron and blue — shared heritage and maritime security. Our second editorial highlights how India reaffirmed its support for Mauritius, including backing its claim over the Chagos archipelago. But amidst these warm hues lurks a deeper shade — China’s growing influence. Modi’s visit was a reminder that in geopolitics, colours mix and shift, never staying static for long.
Meanwhile, across the world, Donald Trump is throwing colourful water balloons of his own. T T Ram Mohan examines how his return has reignited economic nationalism. Tariffs, trade wars, and hardline immigration policies are back, unsettling markets. Critics call his approach reckless, but Trump sees short-term economic pain as necessary correction. Whether his vision will lead to hugs or chaotic fights on the global street remains to be seen.
The defence industry, however, operates in fixed colour tones — where sellers dominate and dictate terms. Ajay Kumar explains how stringent regulations like the US’s ITAR framework keep buyer nations dependent. India, long a passive recipient, is now attempting to add its own shades with increased exports and indigenous manufacturing. Yet, breaking the seller’s grip is no easy feat — these hues have been set for decades.
And then there’s history, where colours fade but never disappear. Chittajit Mitra reviews Nalanda: How It Changed the World, a book by Abhay K. that brings to life the ancient university’s intellectual brilliance. Nalanda was once a beacon of learning, drawing scholars across Asia. Its destruction was not just a loss of bricks but of knowledge. But as with Holi’s hues, some imprints don’t easily wash away.
Stay tuned, and remember, the world is a riot of shades, and understanding it requires stepping beyond black and white!