Best of BS Opinion: When systems need a reshuffle to stay relevant

A deck of cards, untouched, follows a predictable order. But shuffle it, and suddenly, new possibilities emerge — new hands, fresh chances, and unexpected twists. The world, too, demands periodic reshuffling. Whether in governance, global diplomacy, or economic strategy, the old order often slows progress. A well-timed reshuffle can break stagnation, inject momentum, and push stalled policies and processes toward meaningful outcomes. Let’s dive in.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) is struggling despite strong demand, our first editorial highlights. Launched to install solar panels in 10 million homes by 2027, the scheme has achieved just 10 per cent of its target. Poor equipment quality, reluctant power distribution companies, and uneven state participation have stalled progress. A more aggressive push — enforcing quality standards and integrating solar into the grid smoothly — could help reshuffle priorities and meet the goal.

The UN is also reordering its approach to hunger by adding minimum dietary diversity (MDD) as a key SDG metric, notes our second editorial. While India has improved food security, diets remain carb-heavy and deficient in protein and micronutrients, the affordability crisis persists and obesity is rising. Policy must shift from cereal dependence to diverse nutrition through millet promotion, pulse procurement, and food fortification.

Multilateralism, once a strong suit, is losing its edge, writes Nitin Desai. The US, once its biggest champion, now leans toward nationalism, weakening global cooperation. The WTO’s authority is fading, and the UN struggles to balance major power interests. But new alliances — among states, businesses, and civil society — could bring a fresh shuffle, ensuring smaller nations still have a voice.

writes Rajeswari Sengupta. Investment growth is weak, job creation lags, and per capita income struggles to keep pace. The post-pandemic boom was driven by temporary factors, and as they fade, long-term growth is settling at a slower 6 per cent. The economy needs a policy shuffle—one that tackles employment, wages, and demand. India’s GDP growth looks impressive, yet deeper cracks remain,Investment growth is weak, job creation lags, and per capita income struggles to keep pace. The post-pandemic boom was driven by temporary factors, and as they fade, long-term growth is settling at a slower 6 per cent. The economy needs a policy shuffle—one that tackles employment, wages, and demand.

A new book pulls no punches on government failures. Sanjeev S Ahluwalia notes in his review of Unpolitically correct: The Politics and Economics of Governance by Satya Mohanty, that from GST missteps to a bloated public sector, the book critiques inefficiencies that hinder progress. While it raises tough questions — should the government shrink, reform, or co-opt private players?—answers remain elusive.

Stay tuned, and remember, shuffling the deck is about keeping the game fair but who’s ready to deal again?