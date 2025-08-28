Best of BS Opinion: India's test in trade, democracy, and diplomacy

Do you remember that schooldays scene during exams, where a student would sneak in a slip of paper, their eyes filled with a nervous look when the invigilator would pass them. The desperate student would scribble answers from the hidden chit, convinced that the shortcut will guarantee good scores. In that moment, it feels like the perfect hack, the shortcut that is a replacement for hours of study. But when the marks would be declared, the truth landed heavy. The cheat-sheet covered the wrong chapters, the answers were half-baked, and the final score was no better than if the test had been faced honestly. That is the bitter irony of shortcuts, they promise rescue but often deepen the fall. Let’s dive in.