Best of BS Opinion: Generative AI's Achilles heel, cloudy future, and more

Best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Photo: Bloomberg

Oct 3 2023
The last quarter was a particularly strong one for crude oil prices. The commodity increased more in price over the past three months since the initial shock it received at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since the end of June, when the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude was around $70, it rose steadily to between $90 and $95 in recent days. In this context, our lead editorial notes that Indian oil-marketing companies have kept the prices steady for over a year but elevated crude oil price and political compulsions to reduce pump prices in the coming months could complicate macroeconomic management. Read here

In other views:

Democracies are withering everywhere and require constant reform. In India, one-nation-one-poll is a good idea, but it cannot work as a standalone reform, writes R Jagannathan. Read here

It is absolutely imperative to establish clear rules and regulations regarding content and data generated in India, which can be used to train Generative AI models, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

 Quote
 
“Caste-based census provides information about the economic condition of all people in the state. More action will be taken for the development of all sections on the basis of this report.”
 
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

