Best of BS Opinion: Taming Big Tech, the victory of the loser, and more

The Big Tech quintet – Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple – collectively known as MAMAA, are facing defining moments in Europe and the US, where two are fighting epochal cases and hefty fines have been imposed in at least three instances. What does this presage for the future of the internet as a regulation-free world of dynamic entrepreneurs who challenge governments in their global reach and power? T N Ninan outlines the new Big Tech paradigm. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis explains why the victory of an INDIA alliance candidate in a UP by-election is really a victory for Yogi Adityanath. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal relates how a copyright battle between two Indian storytelling websites involves plagiarism of a US original. Read it here
Kumar Abishek mulls the eternal question of whether there are really aliens among us. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘Does Marxism embraced Abrahamics and Atheists nexus conspire to spread hatred on native cultures such as Sanatan Dharma…?