Best of BS Opinion: Going nuclear again, Green being sign of warning, more

Nuclear power
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
In the AI era, the scales may have finally tipped in favour of nuclear energy, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

R Gopalakrishnan asks if the capitalistic enterprise model is broken. Read here

Green is not always a sign of recovery. Sometimes, it’s a warning, writes Kumar Abishek in the context of climate change. Read here

The logic of Trump’s tariffs has a huge hole, writes Tyler Cowen. Read here



“…Rate cut at this stage will be very premature and can be very, very risky when your inflation is 5.5 per cent and the next print is also expected to be high. You can't be cutting your rate, more so if your growth is also doing well.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

