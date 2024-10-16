Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

The Union government has started rolling out one of the most discussed announcements of the first full Budget of the third Narendra Modi government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her July 23 Budget speech the government would launch a scheme to provide internship opportunities to 10 million youths in the top 500 companies in five years. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that while the objective cannot be faulted and given the fact that large companies have voluntarily opted for the scheme, progress has to be carefully monitored. Read here
In other views
Saudi Arabia is leveraging advanced technology to fuel growth and position itself among the Global South countries leading the governance of cyberspace, writes Shyam Saran. Read here
In a column, I talk about the benefits and risks of having very high foreign exchange reserves. Read here
Quote
More From This Section“AI is absolutely critical for realising our dreams of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash M Ambani