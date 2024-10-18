Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a welcome development, following successful negotiations between the workers, the company management, and the Tamil Nadu government, the 37-day strike at Samsung Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur ended this week. In this regard, our lead editorial notes: It is well known that industrial disputes can scare away potential investment. This could be particularly damaging at this stage, when India is aiming to benefit from the China-plus-one strategy of large multinational corporations. It is thus important that differences among workers and management are amicably resolved. Read here  

In other views

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 While the RBI views exchange rate fluctuations as detrimental to the economy, it is, in fact, a crucial element of economic flexibility, writes KP Krishnan. Read here

It’s important to note that ICSID membership would complement India’s broader efforts around legal reforms, such as the need to make judicial procedures more efficient and responsive to current needs, writes Vinayak Chatterjee.  Read here

Quote
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

Best of BS Opinion: Power of institutions, Safe landing and more

Best of BS Opinion: Small is not beautiful, a revival in China, more

Best of BS Opinion: Pradhan future BJP chief, Indians on Palestine, more

Best of BS Opinion: Valuable legacy, quantum clock is ticking, more

“We have seen comments of PM Trudeau that he believes in 'One India' policy, but so far, the actions we have requested against anti-India elements... no action has been taken. There is a gap between actions and words here.”
 
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

India should join World Bank's international investment dispute centre

Premium

Why exchange rate volatility is essential for economic flexibility

Premium

Ratan Tata and Christopher Benninger: Champions of Indian aesthetics

Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Premium

Unchecked Urban Growth: How illegal constructions hurt cities and safety

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story