Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

In a welcome development, following successful negotiations between the workers, the company management, and the Tamil Nadu government, the 37-day strike at Samsung Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur ended this week. In this regard, our lead editorial notes: It is well known that industrial disputes can scare away potential investment. This could be particularly damaging at this stage, when India is aiming to benefit from the China-plus-one strategy of large multinational corporations. It is thus important that differences among workers and management are amicably resolved. Read here