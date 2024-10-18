Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

In a welcome development, following successful negotiations between the workers, the company management, and the Tamil Nadu government, the 37-day strike at Samsung Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur ended this week. In this regard, our lead editorial notes: It is well known that industrial disputes can scare away potential investment. This could be particularly damaging at this stage, when India is aiming to benefit from the China-plus-one strategy of large multinational corporations. It is thus important that differences among workers and management are amicably resolved. Read here
In other views
While the RBI views exchange rate fluctuations as detrimental to the economy, it is, in fact, a crucial element of economic flexibility, writes KP Krishnan. Read here
It’s important to note that ICSID membership would complement India’s broader efforts around legal reforms, such as the need to make judicial procedures more efficient and responsive to current needs, writes Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here
Quote
"We have seen comments of PM Trudeau that he believes in 'One India' policy, but so far, the actions we have requested against anti-India elements... no action has been taken. There is a gap between actions and words here."Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal