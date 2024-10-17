Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s recent statement that satellite spectrum will be administratively allocated has brought clarity that auction is ruled out, reaffirming the global norm of shared satellite spectrum. In this context, our lead editorial notes, framing satcom rules, already delayed, will set the ground for a vibrant telecom and broadband ecosystem for rural India. Read here
In other views
Naushad Forbes talks about Ratan Tata and Christopher Benninger. Both passed away earlier this month. Read here
Given the scale of urbanisation in India and the sheer volume of people now living in cities, effective management of space, land use, and public urban resources becomes essential, writes Amit Kapoor. Read here
"If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar