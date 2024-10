Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s recent statement that satellite spectrum will be administratively allocated has brought clarity that auction is ruled out, reaffirming the global norm of shared satellite spectrum. In this context, our lead editorial notes, framing satcom rules, already delayed, will set the ground for a vibrant telecom and broadband ecosystem for rural India. Read here

In other views

