Best of BS Opinion: Jobs rising, cities stretching, climate urging action

India’s workforce is in the middle of a deep rewrite, as the India Skills Report 2026 shows employability edging up to 56.35 per cent and the country cementing its place as a global AI talent hub. With over 600,000 AI professionals and that number expected to double by 2027, the shift is unmistakable. The gig economy is swelling too, primed to touch 23.5 million workers by 2030. But beneath the optimism lie gaps thatGig workers without labour protections, uneven AI adoption between large firms and smaller businesses, and stubborn divides across gender and regions. An AI-shaped future will need hard policy graft to ensure that the next decade of jobs doesn’t deepen old inequalities.