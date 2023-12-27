Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Labour mobility, oil factor, connecting India & more

Best of BS Opinion: Labour mobility, oil factor, connecting India & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Premium
Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty
Rajesh Kumar New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Government of India is aiming to enter into pacts with various developed countries to send people to work in sectors such as farm, construction, and manufacturing. Our editorial in this context notes, while this is a welcome imitative, from the policy point of view, it is important to recognise that this will not solve the unemployment or under-employment problem India is facing and should not be seen as an answer to the Indian economy’s inability to create enough well-paid jobs. Read here

State-owned oil-refining and distribution companies enjoy pricing freedom only on paper. Now that all of them are earning profits, the government should give them pricing freedom, writes A K Bhattacharya Read here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Rama Bijapurkar talks about the brand IndiGo. Read here

“India is on the cusp of becoming a global leader in renewable energy and Adani Green Energy is in the vanguard of this revolution.”

- Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Three views of the future, the outcome of COP28 & more

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Best of BS Opinion: Big risks in small stocks, direct taxes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Banking investments, India's double brain drain & more

Best of BS Opinion: Being people-centric, uncertain future for TDP & more

Best of BS Opinion: Global trade disruption, Tapping the many Indias & more

Best of BS Opinion: The French connection, The future of finance & more

Best of BS Opinion: No alternative to green industrial strategy & more

Best of BS Opinion: Positive outlook, global debt challenges ahead & more

Best of BS Opinion: Breach and overreach, IPL's hidden sticky wicket, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionCurated ContentBS Special

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story