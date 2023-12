The latest winter session of Parliament will go down in history as an exceptional sitting, marked with a record number of suspensions of members. In the broader scheme of things, the current disruption is not an isolated incident; there have been occasions when entire sessions have been washed out. Nor is the current Opposition the only guilty party. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party resorted to similar tactics when it was in opposition before 2014. The outcome is important legislation is not adequately debated and passed in haste, with longer-term consequences for the country. The essence of the issue is the existing Indian parliamentary system does not give enough space to the Opposition. The government of the day gets to drive the parliamentary agenda completely. This needs to change, the top edit argues, because today it's a security breach; tomorrow it could be something else, and disruptions will persist. Read it here