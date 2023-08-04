Best of BS Opinion: Legal protection, lessons from a load carrier & more

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. This is the fourth iteration of the proposed Bill—the first draft was composed way back in 2018. In this context, our lead editorial notes that now that the Bill has been tabled after much delay, it is important that it is properly debated in Parliament and all the issues of civil society are suitably addressed. Given its relevance, the Bill should not be passed without proper debate as has been the case of late. Read here

In other views:

With the Indian Army placing orders for a fresh batch of Stallion trucks, there is an urgent need to simplify military logistics to reduce cost, writes Ajai Shukla Read here

India’s infrastructure, products and people will increasingly face the Q-test as mobility, economy and interconnectedness gather speed, writes C K G Nair Read here

Quote

“The problem with the Bill [Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023,] is not about control of transfer and postings of officers, but to hide the truth of the bungalow worth crores by gaining control over vigilance and to hide the truth about the corruption that has taken place.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah