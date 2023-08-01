Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Demand drivers, lapse in Jan Vishwas Bill, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Demand drivers, lapse in Jan Vishwas Bill, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government is reportedly considering the launch of the next phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles, or FAME-III. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the government first needs to have policy clarity as to how it wants to support the industry. Intervening on both the demand and supply sides not only has fiscal implications but also demands more monitoring capacity. Read here

In other views:

Sebi’s amendments aimed at fortifying corporate governance falls short in reconciling the virtues of public disclosure and protection of private domains, writes Cyril Shroff. Read here

The Jan Vishwas Bill fails to strike a balance between improving ease of doing business and improving patient safety, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here

Quote
 
“What was the police doing for 14 days to register the FIR?”
 
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in the Manipur matter

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth moderation, incentivising fiscal prudence & more

Best of BS Opinion: Turning tide on brain drain, the X-factor in X & more

Best of BS Opinion: An avoidable ban, China's regulatory redesign, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Challenging environment, Disney's struggle, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Reckoning in Manipur, Military needs officers & more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story