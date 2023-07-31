Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Growth moderation, incentivising fiscal prudence & more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth moderation, incentivising fiscal prudence & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Corporate results for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 suggest a moderation in revenue and profit growth. Corporate revenues and profits have tapered off compared to the previous quarter (Q4FY23), though there has been impressive year-on-year growth, notes out lead editorial Read here
 
In other views:
 
In the context state government finances, economists Barry Eichengreen and Poonam Gupta note that it would be desirable to establish a permanent fiscal or expenditure council to monitor state finances, assess the quality of data and forecasts, measure and track their contingent liabilities, and inform the public of the fiscal stance and debt sustainability of the different states. Read here
 
While Jio mutual fund will undoubtedly grow in size, it will have to cross multiple hurdles even to emerge as the market leader, far from “disrupting” the MF business, writes Debashis Basu. Read here
 

Quote
 
“The changes made in the Haj policy in the last few years are being appreciated. Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me. Now more and more people are getting an opportunity to go for Haj.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 

 

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Turning tide on brain drain, the X-factor in X & more

Best of BS Opinion: An avoidable ban, China's regulatory redesign, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Challenging environment, Disney's struggle, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Reckoning in Manipur, Military needs officers & more

Best of BS Opinion: Chasing Cheetah, growth in the IT sector, and more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story