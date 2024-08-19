Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Legal system reform, Crimes against women and more

The judicial branch is fundamental to a good society. The promise of liberal democracy is predicated upon a well-functioning judiciary, to ensure that competition between parties is free of coercion. The promise of a market economy requires a well-fu
ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The Supreme Court’s judgement upholding the states’ powers to tax mineral rights but with retrospective effect from April 1, 2005, strengthened the principles of fiscal federalism but imposed financial liabilities of Rs 1.5-2 trillion on mining companies. An August 14 ruling turned down the Centre and mining companies’ submission for prospective application. That apart, the principle of retrospective taxation has had a contentious history and stifled foreign direct investment in the past, the Vodafone controversy being a case in point. Given the cascading inflationary impact of this aspect of the ruling – the impost on coal alone could jack up electricity prices – the states would do well to exercise the discretion the apex court has given them to leaven the impact of a judgement that benefits them immensely, the top edit argues.  Read it here

In other views:  

Ajay Shah shows how the Kerala High Court is leveraging IT as part of its legal revamp programme. Read it here

Surinder Sood describes how bamboo has transitioned from “poor pan’s timber” to “green gold”. Read it here

The second edit argues that to tackle crimes against women more effectively India’s law and order machinery needs an urgent reboot, along with measures to ensure speedy delivery of justice.  Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Mpox has been endemic in a handful of African countries for years. Yet despite having the medicines to treat it, no serious action was taken until the outbreak posed a threat to the West”
 
Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now
Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentSupreme CourtMining industry

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

