Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

public sector undertakings
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research has made fresh allegations in the Adani Group matter in the past few days. And its target this time have been securities market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and its chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch. In this context, our lead editorial raises two important systemic issues. Read here

Politically, the government may like to go slow on its privatisation plan and continue to pump in more resources into the PSUs. But there has to be a credible and effective economic policy response to overcome the current financial performance challenge posed by the public sector, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

To prevent online video from mirroring linear TV, the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, needs a thorough overhaul, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

“All promotional voice calls from the unregistered senders/unregistered telemarketer using Telecom Resources shall be stopped immediately.”
 
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

