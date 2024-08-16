Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Group taxation regime for infra, telemarketing calls

The Economic Survey 2024 suggested that India should welcome Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost manufacturing, increase exports, reduce imports from China, and strengthen our role in global value chains (GVC). Suppose India allows such
Rajesh Kumar
Aug 16 2024
In his first address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort after securing a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated significant time to the idea of transforming India into a developed country by 2047. Our editorial on the speech notes that one of the critical elements in India’s development journey will be its ability to use a young and growing workforce. This will require substantially improving the level of education and skills. Read here

Without lowering production costs and simplifying regulations, foreign investment, including from China, can only result in superficial manufacturing that relies heavily on imports, writes Ajay Srivastava. Read here

Tax consolidation for special purpose vehicles is desirable, argues Vinayak Chatterjee. Read here


“I have seen that after the elections, most of the people who are asking to meet me in my third term are investors…This is a golden opportunity. I request the state governments to attract investors.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

