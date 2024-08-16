Best of BS Opinion: Group taxation regime for infra, telemarketing calls

In his first address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort after securing a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated significant time to the idea of transforming India into a developed country by 2047. Our editorial on the speech notes that one of the critical elements in India’s development journey will be its ability to use a young and growing workforce. This will require substantially improving the level of education and skills. Read here
In other views
Quote
More From This Section“I have seen that after the elections, most of the people who are asking to meet me in my third term are investors…This is a golden opportunity. I request the state governments to attract investors.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi