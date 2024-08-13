Best of BS Opinion: Safety essential for sustainable growth and more

Preparing the soil for growth
Dharmakirti Joshi and Dipti Deshpande: For a self-sustaining push to private consumption over the medium term, employment and household incomes must go up.
Amit Tandon: Ensuring safe working conditions is more than a moral obligation because it also promotes sustainable economic growth.
The second edit says just ranking Industrial Training Institutes won’t do and asks for a comprehensive look at them. And the first edit says Bharti’s BT deal will play out in the long run
I want the police to arrest the culprits (in the medial college rape case) as soon as possible. If they are unable to crack the case by Sunday, we will hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. I don't have an issue with the central agency taking over, but its success rate is low.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee