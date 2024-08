Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

This week, Aditi Phadnis asks who will be the next deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu, and the question is bound up with the chief minister’s succession.

Domestic politics, international sport, and the unreality of AI phones

QUOTE

More From This Section

They prayed for me and now are welcoming me back. Now, they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal and he will also be out soon.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia