Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to ro
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic politics, international sport, and the unreality of AI phones

This week, Aditi Phadnis asks who will be the next deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu, and the question is bound up with the chief minister’s succession.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Among other pieces:

Kanika Datta looks at the sports that have entered the Olympics since the 1980s and why their inclusion is questionable.

Sandeep Goyal says the brand-deal situation for the Olympic medallists is bleak.

Parmy Olson: The growing ubiquity of AI phones will make us more wary of what we see and hear … unless we want reality to be manipulated.

QUOTE

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Group taxation regime for infra, telemarketing calls

Best of BS Opinion: Revising consumption basket, Narrowing divide, more

Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

Best of BS Opinion: Safety essential for sustainable growth and more

Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

 
They prayed for me and now are welcoming me back. Now, they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal and he will also be out soon.
 
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

These cool but creepy features of AI phones will erode trust in everything

Premium

Why India's Olympic stars fail to dazzle on brand endorsement pitch

Premium

Higher, faster, stronger, weirder: Strange sporting disciplines in Olympics

Premium

Tamil Nadu politics: An heir 'yet to mature', and the succession suspense

Bangladesh crisis: India should junk victimhood and excessive religiosity

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story