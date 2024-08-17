Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

Domestic politics, international sport, and the unreality of AI phones
This week, Aditi Phadnis asks who will be the next deputy chief minister in Tamil Nadu, and the question is bound up with the chief minister’s succession.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Among other pieces:
Kanika Datta looks at the sports that have entered the Olympics since the 1980s and why their inclusion is questionable.
Sandeep Goyal says the brand-deal situation for the Olympic medallists is bleak.
Parmy Olson: The growing ubiquity of AI phones will make us more wary of what we see and hear … unless we want reality to be manipulated.
QUOTE
More From This SectionThey prayed for me and now are welcoming me back. Now, they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal and he will also be out soon.Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia