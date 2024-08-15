Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Revising consumption basket, Narrowing divide, more

Best of BS Opinion: Revising consumption basket, Narrowing divide, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl
Representative Picture
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Both Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das recently expressed concern over the wide gap between credit and deposit growth in the banking system. In this regard, our lead editorial notes, given the competition for funds, banks would have to sacrifice a bit on the margin front to attract deposits and keep their balance sheets more stable. Read here

In other views

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


India’s potential for decades of high growth demands creation of millions of high-quality jobs in labour-intensive industries, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here

S Chandrasekhar and Amitava Saha note that measuring inflation precisely is of utmost importance to the RBI, which is mandated to target an inflation rate of 4 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent. Read here

Quote
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Safety essential for sustainable growth and more

Best of BS Opinion: Invention factory: New India dawning and more

Best of BS Opinion: The end of complacency, Bangladesh's gamble, more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth, inflation & recovery, Chinese dependence, more

Best of BS Opinion: Flexible fiscal targets, onwards to Viksit Bharat, more

“By providing a structured framework for insolvency resolution, empowering homebuyers, and ensuring a time-bound process, IBC has instilled a sense of hope and confidence among stakeholders.”
 
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairperson Ravi Mittal
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Jobs & growth: Good news and bad news

Premium

Revising the consumption basket

Best of BS Opinion: The PSU disconnect, Rethinking Broadcast Bill, more

Premium

The PSU disconnect

Premium

Rethinking the Broadcast Bill

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story