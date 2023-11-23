Best of BS Opinion: Listing rush, is Narayana Murthy right & more

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Quote“At the current juncture there may not be any immediate cause for worry but to remain on top of things, banks and NBFCs would be well advised to take certain precautionary measures.”
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Quote“At the current juncture there may not be any immediate cause for worry but to remain on top of things, banks and NBFCs would be well advised to take certain precautionary measures.”
First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST