Best of BS Opinion: Looking beyond boundaries in search of the better

As humans, we are all too familiar with boundaries and limits; indeed, we spend most of our lives checking ourselves constantly. Today’s pieces, each in its own way, explores this idea of checks and limits. Let’s take a look.

lead editorial posits that whichever way it goes, Ourposits that whichever way it goes, global uncertainty will impact the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy. Even though inflation is targeted to be within limits, the rupee’s decline beyond a certain limit will have an impact on prices. While the rate cut was anticipated, given lower inflationary projections, the Monetary Policy Committee would have done well to wait a bit longer while the global environment pushed itself to as far as it can go without breaking the global trade system.

second editorial notes, is clearly a The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win in the Delhi elections, ournotes, is clearly a mandate for change and better governance , a line that the party would be remiss to cross. It can’t complain about stepmotherly treatment from the Centre, either, as the Aam Aadmi Party was wont to. While the political culture of freebies is now virtually an all-party favourite, the BJP must work within the boundaries of good governance to overcome the challenges it has inherited – roads, air, and water – and promised to fix.

Debashis Basu argues against the received wisdom of how low or middle income In his column,argues against the received wisdom of how low or middle income countries might move up on the prosperity ladder. These externally-imposed conditions have, in fact, bounded most countries’ ability to rise above their positions into the next level. Contrary to advice from global bodies, he finds that most success stories are countries that followed a kind of economic nationalism, which allowed them to eliminate inefficient entities. This necessary course correction is lacking in India.

Ajit Balakrishnan warns against jumping to conclusions following the launch of ChatGPT, and the challenge it faces from the In his piece,warns against jumping to conclusions following the launch of ChatGPT, and the challenge it faces from the newest kid on the AI block – DeepSeek . Instead, he dives into history to make the point that the success of any technology is not just because of itself but is the outcome of several yet-unknown social and legal variables. everyone would do well to stay within the limit of reason and understand what is happening instead of simply reacting to apocalyptic headlines.