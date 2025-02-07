Best of BS Opinion: A lighter touch makes things easier all around

Hello, and welcome to BS Views, our daily roundup of Business Standard’s editorials and opinion pieces.

Enforcing the law may be a good thing, but it is equally true that sometimes a light touch is more effective and salutary than the boot. Most of our articles today look at different issues and argue that enforcement of rules, done lightly, may be more effective.

Our lead editorial insists that India object to such treatment of its citizens. The government would do well to create job opportunities to prevent such immigration, it says, while calling for the dismantling of networks that aid and abet it. The symbolism of over 100 Indian immigrants to the US returning chained and handcuffed was not lost on anyone who has followed US President Donald Trump's rhetoric on illegal aliens.

Our second editorial argues that with schedules announced way ahead of the polls, these restrictions are moot. The multi-phase polls only benefit national parties with deep pockets it says, pointing out that social media influencers who speak on politics remain untouched by the ban, making a mockery of it. Has the ban on campaigning 48 hours before polls outlived its utility? Nivedita Mookerjee notes that both the Economic Survey and the Union Budget 2025 have made a case for reducing regulation to make both business and investing easier. While she commends the idea of light-tough regulation, she argues that regulations in consumer-facing services need a review. Cab aggregators, in particular, who have clear-cut regulations to follow, have failed to do so or even enact a modicum of self-regulation, often leaving riders at the mercy of indifferent so-called driver 'partners', who are effectively gig workers.