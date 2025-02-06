Hello and welcome to the BS Views newsletter, our round-up of today’s editorial and columns.

You must have played, or at least seen, a domino toppling game at some point. The cascading effect of one domino knocking over the next is a lot like economic and political moves, with consequences that reach far beyond the next domino. Let’s see how policy moves can sometimes set off similar effects.

lead editorial argues that given the fiscal deficit is within limits, it may be time for the The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee started its last meeting for this financial year today. Ourargues that given the fiscal deficit is within limits, it may be time for the RBI to consider an interest cut . However, this is fraught with uncertainty given the US’ threat of tariffs. That will have a cascading effect: US inflation could rise, forcing the Fed to keep interest rates high, which would, in turn, strengthen the dollar, making Indian imports more expensive and pushing up domestic inflation. In such a scenario, the central would do well to wait and watch, but simultaneously find ways to inject more liquidity into the system.

second editorial parses US President Trump’s declaration of Ourparses US President Trump’s declaration of taking over Gaza and rebuilding it into something resembling Manhattan at best, a suburban strip mall at worst. The plan could have a ripple effect across West Asia, even the world, even as it contradicts the US’ own position on the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Not surprisingly, even US’ allies have decried Trump’s plan. Instead, the US should bring together a coalition of nations to rebuild Gaza and persuade Israelis to lift the blockade. Ajay Srivastava points that despite President Trump’s claims that India imposes high tariffs, the actual tariff burden on the top 100 products, which constitute 75 per cent of US imports, is less than 5 per cent. He also cautions that India should points that despite President Trump’s claims that India imposes high tariffs, the actual tariff burden on the top 100 products, which constitute 75 per cent of US imports, is less than 5 per cent. He also cautions that India should avoid any mini trade deal , which could further push it into a legal grey zone. While India is sensitive to US needs, we should also be ready to respond in equal measure if the US imposes overwhelming tariffs, he recommends.