Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

The Supreme Court verdict (on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes) will set off better-off sections among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes against others in the same broad categories, says. Public intellectuals and private think tanks must have an alternative strategy to improve their abilities.

QUOTE

More From This Section

While I do not want to comment on the internal politics of Bangladesh, which is a friendly country, I would like to make a note. Although she (Sheikh Hasina) has left her post, we must remember that she lent our country $200 million at the most difficult moment of our country.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe