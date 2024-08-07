Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

Quota reservation, SC ST
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:33 AM IST
Reordering of India’s caste layout and inflation management

The Supreme Court verdict (on sub-classification of Scheduled Castes) will set off better-off sections among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes against others in the same broad categories, says R Jagannathan. Public intellectuals and private think tanks must have an alternative strategy to improve their abilities.

Janak Raj: Contrary to what the Economic Survey says, targeting inflation without food will complicate monetary-policy management.

The first edit says why and how the Google ruling can lead to changes in which search engines are used and developed. The second edit brings out the defects in the manner in which the tax notice was sent to Infosys.
While I do not want to comment on the internal politics of Bangladesh, which is a friendly country, I would like to make a note. Although she (Sheikh Hasina) has left her post, we must remember that she lent our country $200 million at the most difficult moment of our country.
 
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

