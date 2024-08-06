Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Judicial delays: An economic burden, Hasina's hubris

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The Chief Justice of India has done well to identify delays in case resolution as denial of justice. Judicial delays are a problem in other countries as well, but India is probably among the worst globally. According to the World Bank Doing Busines
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Law’s delay is hurting growth and investment. Employment demands long-term action. Today’s reading

Laveesh Bhandari says judicial delays are harming growth and investment, and suggests the government form a committee headed by a retired judge to identify a coordinated approach between the judiciary and the executive at central and state levels.

Prosenjit Datta: No quick fixes for India’s employment crisis

The first edit suggests India react cautiously to the political crisis in Bangladesh. The second edit says food inflation cannot be ignored by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India.

QUOTE
 

When Pakistan is not playing cricket or hockey, I always support India. It’s a much better (hockey) side and one of the best Indian teams I have seen … They (India) can win and they should win in the Olympics.
 
Pakistan hockey legend Hassan Sardar
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

