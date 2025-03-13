Best of BS Opinion: Markets, railways, and the cycle of policy relearning

You know that sharp, unexpected pain when you accidentally bite your tongue? One moment, you're chewing absentmindedly; the next, you're hyper-aware of every movement in your mouth, trying not to make the same mistake again. It’s strange how a small injury can rewrite your entire approach to something as routine as eating. And yet, history — both personal and collective — tends to follow the same pattern. Let's dive in.

Take the dotcom bubble. When internet stocks soared in the late '90s, investors barely paused to chew. Then, the crash. Fortunes evaporated. Companies folded. The pain of that financial self-inflicted wound taught markets a crucial lesson: hype doesn’t guarantee success, and timing is everything. Now, as AI startups rake in billions, the question lingers — are we, once again, chewing too fast? Read our first editorial for more.