Have you ever tried to catch a fish in your village river, or anywhere else? Fishing without a net or rod is an art — one that demands patience, precision, and a little luck. The fish is right there, moving under the surface, but it slips through your fingers the moment you make your move. Whether it’s war, politics, space, or survival itself, the world today feels like a relentless attempt to grasp the elusive. Let’s dive in.

Andreas Kluth examines Ukraine’s struggle for security in an increasingly indifferent world. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaches for NATO membership, but each time, it wriggles away. And a firm American security guarantee remains out of reach. As Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance echo Kremlin narratives, European efforts alone may lack the bite to deter Russia. History suggests that without a credible deterrent, a ceasefire is just an illusion, a fish that might never be caught.