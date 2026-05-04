Best of BS Opinion: Navigating shocks, reforms, and policy choices
India faces energy-driven policy strain as global tensions rise, even as DPI 2.0, regulatory lessons, and FDI choices shape long-term resilience
India faces energy-driven policy strain as global tensions rise, even as DPI 2.0, regulatory lessons, and FDI choices shape long-term resilience
Quote of the day
“Iran has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years”
- US President Donald Trump
First Published: May 04 2026 | 6:15 AM IST