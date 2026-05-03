Policy adjustments: A sustained West Asia crisis will force tough decisions

State-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) last week sharply increased the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The prices of a 5-kg LPG cylinder and aviation turbine fuel, too, were adjusted. Notably, the pump prices of petrol and diesel have not increased, though the government reduced special excise duty to ease the burden on OMCs. Last week’s price adjustments signal an acknowledgement of the problem and the need for policy recalibration. More needs to be done in the coming days, as neither OMCs nor the government can permanently absorb the elevated costs. Union Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam, for instance, noted last week that fiscal stress was a reality. Government finances will be affected from both the revenue and expenditure sides. The government sacrificed about ₹1.5 trillion in revenue for the full year due to the reduction in excise duty.

Given that the shortage of gas has affected economic activities, tax collection too will be impacted. On the expenditure side, subsidies on fuel and fertilisers could surge, depending on how long the deadlock continues. Nevertheless, despite fiscal pressure, the government seems committed to capital expenditure, which will help sustain growth. However, given the fiscal position, the government’s ability to support the economy will remain constrained. Although the fiscal deficit and public debt declined in a major way after the Covid-year jump, they remain elevated. The Union government has budgeted to contain the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year, which will now be difficult to achieve. Projections of the International Monetary Fund show that India’s general government debt, currently at about 83 per cent of GDP, will remain above the pre-pandemic level even in 2031.