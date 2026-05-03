Next digital leap: DPI 2.0 can drive innovation and economic growth
India's local innovation capacity remains uneven, particularly outside major urban centres. Data systems are fragmented, raising challenges for interoperability and trust
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The first phase of strengthening digital public infrastructure (DPI) in India has solved a foundational problem: Digital identity, financial inclusion, and developing basic state capacity for public service delivery. In this regard, the NITI Aayog’s latest road map on DPI marks a shift in India’s digital strategy, from building access to engineering economic outcomes. Recognising that India’s growth constraints are structural — including fragmented demand, high transaction costs, thin credit markets, and persistent informality — the proposed DPI framework aims to embed digital infrastructure directly into economic sectors. DPI 2.0 envisions a set of eight targeted sectoral transformations. For micro, small, and medium enterprises, this means enabling enterprises to move from local, informal operations to networked, formal market participation. In agriculture, it means improving price discovery and value realisation through data-driven systems. In credit, it involves turning data on invoices, transactions, and land into collateral substitutes, potentially expanding formal finance to millions currently excluded. Thus, across sectors, DPI can reduce friction, make information verifiable, and expand market access.