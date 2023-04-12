Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more

Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Legislative oversight and capitalism’s complexities are what we have today

A K Bhattacharya: Expressing concern or anguish over the passage of the Budget without debate is not enough. India needs concrete remedial action on this front.

R Gopalakrishnan: Can the expressions “sustainable, honest, enlightened” and “enterprise” coexist? The author takes you to the heart of capitalism.

The first edit highlights discoms’ difficulties are not over. According to the second edit, the fodder deficit must be addressed to overcome the milk shortage problem.

QUOTE
 
The opinion of our friendly parties (on the joint parliamentary committee, or JPC) is different from ours, but we want to maintain unity. I gave my opinion (on the futility of JPC probe), but if our colleagues (Opposition parties) feel that the JPC is a must then we will not oppose it
 
Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar



Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story