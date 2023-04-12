Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more

Legislative oversight and capitalism’s complexities are what we have today

A K Bhattacharya: Expressing concern or anguish over the passage of the Budget without debate is not enough. India needs concrete remedial action on this front. : Expressing concern or anguish over the passage of the Budget without debate is not enough. India needs concrete remedial action on this front.

R Gopalakrishnan: Can the expressions “sustainable, honest, enlightened” and “enterprise” coexist? The author takes you to the heart of capitalism. : Can the expressions “sustainable, honest, enlightened” and “enterprise” coexist? The author takes you to the heart of capitalism.

first edit highlights discoms’ difficulties are not over. According to the second edit, the fodder deficit must be addressed to overcome the milk shortage problem. Thehighlights discoms’ difficulties are not over. According to the second edit, the fodder deficit must be addressed to overcome the milk shortage problem.